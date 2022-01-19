STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Leverage new forest laws for faster work on development projects: Odisha government

Reviewing the forest diversion proposals pending before the Forest and Environment department, Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra advised officials to to develop a software.

Published: 19th January 2022 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Forest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As diversion of forest land continues to be a major hurdle in timely execution of projects, the State government on Tuesday asked different departments to make use of the latest provisions of forest laws for expeditious implementation of the critical infrastructure and development projects.

Reviewing the forest diversion proposals pending before the Forest and Environment department, Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra advised principal secretaries and secretaries of different departments to develop a software through which the forest diversion proposals could be dealt with online right from the time of initiation to the final sanction and issue of the certificates. 

He said that officers of the Forest department should be properly oriented and apprised about the recent permissive provisions of the law that allow setting up of infrastructure projects and other development interventions in the forest land. 

He asked the department to circulate a simplified guideline with frequently asked questions (FAQs) and answers among the district and field level officers of both the forest and user departments. The department was also advised to organise a regular orientation programme of forest and revenue officers and update them about the latest position of the law regarding development of the critical socio-economic infrastructure.

Delay in diversion of forest land was the major issue flagged by project proponents at the last week meeting by Cabinet Committee on Investment Project Monitoring Group (CCI-PMG) which reviewed the progress of 29 big-ticket projects envisaging an investment of around Rs 1,29,803 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha forest department Forest diversion proposals Odisha infrastructure projects
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
2,82,970 new Covid cases in India, number of infected highest in 232 days
Errando co-founders (from left to right) Askar Poonthala, Nasly Mohammed, Shameer Pathayakandi and Vinay James Kynadi
World's first WhatsApp-powered delivery service launched in Kerala
Tata Tiago iCNG (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Tata Motors launches CNG-powered Tigor and Tiago at starting price of Rs 6.7 lakh
Image used for representational purpose only.
UK virologist suggests pandemic could end soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp