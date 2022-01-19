STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: Junior college principal in Kendrapara canvasses for sarpanch candidate, suspended

The principal of government-run Maa Tarini Higher Secondary School has landed in trouble for organising an election meeting on the college premises.

Published: 19th January 2022 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

A video grab of the sarpanch candidate addressing the election meet

A video grab of the sarpanch candidate addressing the election meet. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Principal of a junior college in Kendrapara has landed in trouble for allegedly canvassing for a sarpanch candidate in the upcoming panchayat elections. 

Bikash Chandra Das, principal of government-run Maa Tarini Higher Secondary School at Jayachandrapur village in Mahakalapada block, was suspended by Kendrapara Sub-Collector Niranjan Behera on Tuesday for organising an election meeting on the college premises. 

Das had reportedly allowed the meeting to be held in the college hall for Priyanka Samal, the sarpanch candidate of Gadaromita gram panchayat, on Sunday. The principal along with sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Salipur Prasant Majhi participated in the meeting which was addressed by Samal seeking votes.

A video of the meeting went viral on social media following which the State Election Commission directed the Kendrapara Collector to  investigate the matter and take necessary action. 

Sub-Collector Behera said during investigation, it was found that the principal of the junior college and the police officer organised a meeting for the sarpanch candidate by violating the model code of conduct. A feast was also organised on the college premises after the meeting. 

"The principal  was found guilty of openly canvassing for a prospective candidate. He was placed under suspension for violating the model code of conduct and service code," Behera informed. The district administration has also written a letter to the Odisha DGP Sunil Kumar Bansal to take action against the SDPO for violating the model code of conduct and service code.  

An FIR has been filed against the suspended principal and the police officer in Marsaghai police station under section 188 (Disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant) of the IPC, the Sub-Collector added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maa Tarini Higher Secondary School Kendrapara Odisha panchayat polls
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
2,82,970 new Covid cases in India, number of infected highest in 232 days
Errando co-founders (from left to right) Askar Poonthala, Nasly Mohammed, Shameer Pathayakandi and Vinay James Kynadi
World's first WhatsApp-powered delivery service launched in Kerala
Tata Tiago iCNG (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Tata Motors launches CNG-powered Tigor and Tiago at starting price of Rs 6.7 lakh
Image used for representational purpose only.
UK virologist suggests pandemic could end soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp