Petanala pollution: High Court notice to CMC

The Orissa High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the State government on a PIL over pollution of Petanala water channel in the city.

Published: 19th January 2022

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The Orissa High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the State government on a PIL over pollution of Petanala water channel in the city. Petanala runs for over four km from sector 10 to sector 1 through the Bidanasi project area developed by Cuttack Development Authority (CDA) till it reaches the banks of Kathajodi.

The garbage menace along Petanala had hit the headlines in 2019 after the Orissa Human Rights Commission (OHRC) directed the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) to take stringent action against the polluters. The CMC had pleaded that the more it removes the garbage, more is being dumped there.

The situation has worsened now. The PIL has sought urgent intervention for cleaning of Petanala as it has turned into a dumping ground for all kinds of solid waste. Even CDA continues to release untreated sewage waste into the water channel, resulting in environmental pollution.

Azad Hind Sevak, a city-based organisation filed the petition on December 10, 2021. The petition was taken up in virtual mode on Tuesday. Taking note of it, the division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice RK Pattanaik fixed February 2 for hearing on the matter after the State counsel sought time to obtain instructions on what mechanism can be put in place to address the petitioner’s grievance on an urgent basis.

The petitioner alleged that the water channel has turned into one of the largest breeding grounds for mosquitoes in the city. The bench issued notices to the Secretary to Water Resources department, CMC Commissioner and Cuttack Collector along with four other respondents.

