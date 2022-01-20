Baby 'declared' stillborn found alive before burial in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Tension flared up in Karanjia sub-divisional hospital after a baby boy, allegedly declared stillborn by doctor, was found alive during preparation for his burial on Wednesday.

Raimani, wife of Sunia Munda of Khadikapada village in Keonjhar's Saharapada block, was admitted to the hospital after she complained of labour pain in the morning. She gave birth to a baby boy who was reportedly pronounced dead by the doctor.

Heartbroken, Sunia and family members returned to their village with the baby wrapped in a bag. When they were preparing to perform the last rites, the baby suddenly started crying. Shocked, the family brought back the baby to the hospital and demanded action against the doctor who had declared him stillborn.

Soon, locals extended support to the family and staged protest on the hospital campus. On being informed, police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. Sub-divisional medical officer Dr Akshay Rath said the matter will be investigated and those found guilty will face action.

Both the mother and the baby have been admitted to the hospital and their condition is stable, hospital sources said.