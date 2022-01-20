STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Baby 'declared' stillborn found alive before burial in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

Raimani, wife of Sunia Munda of Khadikapada village in Keonjhar's Saharapada block, was admitted to the hospital after she complained of labour pain in the morning.

Published: 20th January 2022 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

baby

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Tension flared up in Karanjia sub-divisional hospital after a baby boy, allegedly declared stillborn by doctor, was found alive during preparation for his burial on Wednesday.

Heartbroken, Sunia and family members returned to their village with the baby wrapped in a bag. When they were preparing to perform the last rites, the baby suddenly started crying. Shocked, the family brought back the baby to the hospital and demanded action against the doctor who had declared him stillborn. 

Heartbroken, Sunia and family members returned to their village with the baby wrapped in a bag. When they were preparing to perform the last rites, the baby suddenly started crying. Shocked, the family brought back the baby to the hospital and demanded action against the doctor who had declared him stillborn.

Soon, locals extended support to the family and staged protest on the hospital campus. On being informed, police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. Sub-divisional medical officer Dr Akshay Rath said the matter will be investigated and those found guilty will face action.

Both the mother and the baby have been admitted to the hospital and their condition is stable, hospital sources said.

Mayurbhanj Karanjia Stillborn baby
