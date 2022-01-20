STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Composite building project of Sambalpur Municipal Corporation, development authority hangs fire

While the problem was resolved later and the deadline extended to December 2020, the work got affected again by the Covid outbreak and lockdown restrictions. 

Published: 20th January 2022 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Sambalpur Municipal Corporation building

Sambalpur Municipal Corporation building

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: More than four years have elapsed since work began on the composite building which will house the offices of the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) and Sambalpur Development Authority (SDA) but the project is far from being completed.  

Construction of the integrated building replicating the Hirakud Dam commenced in November 2017 and a target was set to complete the work within two years. Initially, the pace of the work slowed down reportedly due to inadequate funds.

While the problem was resolved later and the deadline extended to December 2020, the work got affected again by the COVID outbreak and lockdown restrictions. 

As per reports,  SMC is executing the work on the four-storey building,  the detailed project report and design of which was prepared by a Kolkata based architectural firm. The building has been estimated at Rs 14.89 crore and is being developed at Durgapali area on the bank of river Mahanadi, spanning over an area of 4.5 acre.

SMC is currently operating from the old building of Sambalpur Municipality. The building however has been unable to accommodate all sections of the civic body after Sambalpur was accorded corporation status in 2014. 

Similarly, the office of the SDA is situated in Saliabagicha area of the city now. Since its jurisdiction expanded over the last few years, SDA also requires a spacious building.

However, Sambalpur Municipal Commissioner Pradeep Sahu said that the building has been completed structurally but the interior work is yet to start and a separate tender will be floated for it. Moreover, an electrical sub-station will also be installed there. It will take some more time to make the building ready, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sambalpur Municipal Corporation Sambalpur Development Authority Hirakud Dam Samabalpur composite building
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo| PTI)
Europe considers new COVID-19 strategy: Accepting the virus
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
International passengers who test positive getting aggressive inside Bengaluru airport
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (File | PTI)
Chandrashekhar Azad to fight UP poll from Gorakhpur Sadar against Adityanath
School principal Sapan Kumar in front of walls used as blackboards | express
Osaka University pat on the back for Jharkhand teacher’s innovation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp