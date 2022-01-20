STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Cuttack sex determination scam: Two more brokers nabbed, search on for 22 others

The accused are Santosh Kumar Lenka alias Pintu(34) of Poparada in Tangi and Hrusikesh Sahoo alias Tutu (43) of Bari Daragha in Jajpur.

Published: 20th January 2022 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Pregnancy

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Two more persons were arrested on Wednesday by Commissionerate Police for allegedly arranging pregnant women who were willing to undergo sex determination at Alfa Healthcare Clinic in Cuttack.

The accused are Santosh Kumar Lenka alias Pintu(34) of Poparada in Tangi and Hrusikesh Sahoo alias Tutu (43) of Bari Daragha in Jajpur. While Pintu is the proprietor of Prime Diagnostic at Kathagola Road, Tutu is the owner of Jay Jagannath medicine store located in Metro Manorama complex at Malha Sahi. 

"Both Pintu and Tutu were acting as middlemen for the owner of Alfa Healthcare Clinic Prasanna Kumar Sahoo and his assistant Basant Kumar Bardhan. They used to identify and send pregnant women to Prasanna’s clinic for sex determination. Prasanna used to pay them well for the work," informed ACP Ajay Das.

Pintu and Tutu were forwarded to court which remanded them in judicial custody. 

Police informed that there are 22 more brokers who were engaged by Prasanna in the 10 neighbouring districts for bringing pregnant women to his clinic for sex determination. Das said three special police teams have been constituted under the supervision of DCP Prateek Singh to arrest them at the earliest. 

Police had on Monday sealed Alfa Healthcare Clinic for carrying out sex determination tests and arrested both Prasanna and Basant. The clinic was running without registration for the last six months at Kathagola Sahi.

Prasanna, a Plus Two pass-out used to conduct at least 15 to 20 sex determination tests per day and for each such test, he used to charge Rs 5,000. Under Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, 1994, sex determination is illegal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cuttack Police Alfa Healthcare Clinic Cuttack sex determination scam
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo| PTI)
Europe considers new COVID-19 strategy: Accepting the virus
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
International passengers who test positive getting aggressive inside Bengaluru airport
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (File | PTI)
Chandrashekhar Azad to fight UP poll from Gorakhpur Sadar against Adityanath
School principal Sapan Kumar in front of walls used as blackboards | express
Osaka University pat on the back for Jharkhand teacher’s innovation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp