Integrated complex for elderly, disabled becomes operational

The much-awaited Integrated Infrastructure Complex for rehabilitation of elderly persons, transgenders, drug addicts and destitute became operational on Wednesday.

Published: 20th January 2022 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

The Integrated Infrastructure Complex at Baijamunda | Express

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The much-awaited Integrated Infrastructure Complex for rehabilitation of elderly persons, transgenders, drug addicts and destitute became operational on Wednesday.

The three-storey complex has been developed over 19.77 acre of land at Baijamunda on the city outskirts at a cost of Rs 25.43 crore by the Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO). 

The facility has been set up with an aim to empower the destitute who do not have shelter. Besides, elderly persons living alone or abandoned by family will be rehabilitated here and provided geriatric care. The complex will also work towards improving the lives of persons with disabilities (PwD), drug addicts and transgenders. 

It will provide infrastructural support for rescue, care, protection, skill development and rehabilitation of all the targeted groups. All the leading NGOs and social workers in Sambalpur will work in close coordination with the district administration for implementation of programmes at the complex.

Transgenders, beggars and PwDs willing to and capable of earning on their own will be provided skill development training to make them self-reliant. The inmates of the complex will be provided with quality food and accommodation. Necessary amenities for recreation including entertainment and sports equipment, yoga and medical care will also be provided to them.

Recently, the Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities department conducted a survey and identified beggars near bus stands, railway stations, temples, malls and other public places. As many as 47 beggars identified in the first phase, have been rehabilitated at the complex.

The complex can accommodate around 600 persons including 200 elderly citizens. It has an old age home, district disabilities rehabilitation centre, drug de-addiction centre and a home for mentally ill besides facilities for socio-vocational rehabilitation of transgenders. 

Among others, Revenue Divisional Commissioner (North) Dr Suresh Chandra Dalei, Sambalpur Collector Dibyajyoti Parida and SP B Gangadhar were present during the inaugural event of the complex. 
 

