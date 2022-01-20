STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Migration roadblock for Covid-19 vaccination coverage in Odisha

A majority of the beneficiaries, who are yet to be covered are out of the State for work.

Published: 20th January 2022 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

Vaccine

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AP)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: If reverse migration was responsible for the astronomical surge in Odisha's Covid cases in all three waves, out-migration has emerged as a major stumbling block in achieving the vaccination coverage now.

The State has once again missed the deadline of achieving the full coverage of first dose vaccination by January 15. From the initial target of covering all eligible beneficiaries of above 18 years by December 31, it has now been extended till January 31.

As per the latest vaccine statistics, the State has so far inoculated 93% of the 3.25 crore age-appropriate population with at least a single dose and 71% have been double dose vaccinated.

While 3.02 crore 18 years plus people have got their first shot, 2.3 crore have been vaccinated with two doses till January 18. The precaution doses have been given to 2,66,592 people.

Odisha has been placed among the bottom 10 states in terms of double dose vaccinated population of 18 years and above.

The Union Health Ministry data indicated that three UTs have achieved 100% vaccination and states like Himachal Pradesh (99.5%, Goa (97%), Madhya Pradesh (93%), Gujarat (90%), Karnataka (82 %), Kerala (83%) and Andhra Pradesh (81%) have covered over 80% of their targeted population.

The vaccination drive that picked up in the first week of January following a surge in new cases has now slowed down. The number of vaccination centres and administration of doses has come down from 3,630 on January 10 to 2,696 on January 18 and 3.44 lakh to 1.93 lakh respectively.

Director of Family Welfare and nodal officer of Covid vaccination Dr Bijay Panigrahi said that a majority of the beneficiaries, who are yet to be covered are out of the State for work.

"Around 23 lakh people aged above 18 years have not got their first shot yet and over 10 lakh are due to out-migration. While some are still hesitant, critically ill people and those who have tested positive recently have not received the jab," he said.

Health department sources said the vaccination rate is low in five districts -- Cuttack, Gajapati, Sundargarh, Angul and Mayurbhanj. While Mayurbhanj is lagging in second dose vaccination, the coverage of first dose in the rest four district has been low.

"We have engaged 12 mobile vaccine vans in the blocks recording low vaccination coverage. Door to door campaign has also been intensified to check the left out," Dr Panigrahi said.

He observed that the migrated people might have taken the vaccine in their place of stay and the coverage is not updated here.

The State has, however, covered around 50% of the 15-17 age group with the first dose and is at par with the national average. So far over 11.8 lakh have taken the shots out of the targeted 23.65 lakh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus reverse migration COVID vaccine Odisha vaccine
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo| PTI)
Europe considers new COVID-19 strategy: Accepting the virus
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
International passengers who test positive getting aggressive inside Bengaluru airport
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (File | PTI)
Chandrashekhar Azad to fight UP poll from Gorakhpur Sadar against Adityanath
School principal Sapan Kumar in front of walls used as blackboards | express
Osaka University pat on the back for Jharkhand teacher’s innovation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp