Odisha panchayat elections: 'Government officers not complying with MCC', alleges BJP

A party delegation led by State general secretary Lekhashree Samantsinghar met SEC Aditya Padhi and submitted a memorandum alleging gross violation of model code of conduct. 

Published: 20th January 2022 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

 BJP flag (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Wednesday urged the State Election Commissioner (SEC) to take action against government officers who are not complying with the model code of conduct for the three-tier panchayat elections.

A party delegation led by State general secretary Lekhashree Samantsinghar met SEC Aditya Padhi and submitted a memorandum alleging gross violation of model code of conduct. The party leaders alleged that even after enforcement of code of conduct, posters, banners, hoardings carrying photographs of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik can be seen everywhere.

Claiming that district officials are working as political agents of the ruling BJD, the BJP leader said the SEC cannot ignore such violations. The BJP further drew the attention of the SEC to the mismatch in voters’ lists prepared by the Election Commission of India and the State Election Commission. 

Comments

