Senior citizen loses Rs 12 lakh to cyber fraud

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A senior citizen was robbed of Rs 12 lakh and his credit card details used to make purchases worth Rs 80,000 by a cyber criminal on Tuesday.

The victim, Sadashiv Mohanty of Sailashree Vihar, has lodged a complaint in the Cyber Crime and Economic Offences cell in the city. Mohanty stated that he had applied to port his Airtel SIM card to BSNL on January 12. He then received an SMS stating that his BSNL SIM card will be operational from January 16 evening. In the same message, the victim was also asked to make a call on another mobile phone number to initiate the process.

When Mohanty made the call on Tuesday, the miscreant asked him to download an application along with transferring Rs 10 to him towards processing charges.

After downloading the application and transferring the money using his debit card, the victim realised that all the contact numbers in his mobile phone were deleted. Suspecting fraud, he rushed to ICICI bank’s Chandrasekharpur branch where he has his savings account.

Mohanty was shocked to know that the miscreant had stolen Rs 12 lakh from his account and also used his credit card details for shopping. He, however, was not sure how the accused came to know of his credit card details. The victim has also lodged a complaint in Chandrasekharpur police station.