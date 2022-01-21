STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NABARD sanctions Rs 951 crore loan for Odisha

The roads with a combined length of 1,434 km will improve connectivity for 9.92 lakh people in 959 villages.

Published: 21st January 2022

NABARD's regional office in Bhubaneswar

NABARD's regional office in Bhubaneswar. (File photo| IANS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has sanctioned loan assistance of Rs 951 crore to the State on Thursday under Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) for construction of 176 road projects. The projects will be implemented by the Rural Development department in all the 30 districts of the State. 

The roads with a combined length of 1,434 km will improve connectivity for 9.92 lakh people in 959 villages. This sanction is on the lines of priority fixed by the State government for developing critical rural infrastructure for drinking water supply, irrigation and connectivity.

The cumulative sanction under RIDF to the State reached Rs 3,852 crore for the current financial year and the total cumulative sanctions since inception of RIDF has crossed Rs 32,000 crore.

