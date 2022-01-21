Newly-married couple die within hours of each other in Odisha's Harekrishnapur village

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: A newly-married couple died within hours of each other in Harekrishnapur village here on Thursday. The duo was identified as Nisha Dehury and Dillip Naik of Harekrishnapur. They had married six months back after two years of courtship.

Sources said that Dillip was returning home from his workplace at Gondia when he met with an accident on NH-55 at Biswanathpur. He died on the spot. On hearing the news of her husband's death, Nisha committed suicide in her in-law’s house.

However, another source said Nisha died first and hearing the news, Dilip was rushing home on his bike when he met with the accident.IIC of Dhenkanal Sadar police station A Dalua said the matter is under investigation.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance)