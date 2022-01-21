No one should be barred from contesting panchayat polls: Odisha Election Commissioner

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: State Election Commissioner (SEC) Aditya Prasad Padhi on Thursday directed Balangir Collector Chanchal Rana to ensure that no willing person is either obstructed or dissuaded from filing nomination papers for the sarpanch post in Bileisarda gram panchayat of the district.

The SEC had earlier asked the Collector to inquire into an allegation that the Bileisarda sarpanch post was auctioned for Rs 44,000.The direction came during a meeting of the SEC with district collectors virtually to review the preparations for the polls.

The alleged auction took place recently at the gram sabha meeting which was organised by the residents of Bandanakata, Kasurpali and Bileisarda villages. Sushant Kumar Chhatria reportedly won the bid by pledging to donate Rs 44,000 for the development of the local Jagannath temple.

ADM Mahendra Mohapatra and BDO had inquired into the incident and submitted a report to the Collector. The Collector had submitted the report to the SEC. Padhi also reviewed removal of the hoardings, banners and posters from government buildings and public places.

He directed Bhadrak Collector to disengage the gram rojgar sevak of Purusottampur panchayat under Chandbali block and issue show cause notice to the panchayat executive officer of the block for allowing the block office to be misused for a political meeting. The BJP had complained to the SEC on the matter on Wednesday.

The State Election Commission issued fresh guidelines apprehending a large gathering of supporters of contestants for the ensuing panchayat elections on the last day of filing nominations. Padhi asked DGP Sunil Kumar Bansal to issue instructions to all SPs to ensure strict implementation of all COVID guidelines during filing of nomination papers. The nomination filing process began on January 17 and will conclude on January 21.

As a large number of nomination papers are likely to be filed on the last day on Friday, the Commission has asked the SPs and COVID protocol observers to ensure social distancing and not allow large gatherings.

Meanwhile, on the fourth day, 58,588 candidates filed nominations including 40,732 for ward member posts.