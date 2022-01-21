STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha police ASI's wife lands in trouble for cybercriminals

ASI Bijay Kumar Balahi's wife Banalata Parhi was scammed by a fraudster posing as a bank agent after he promised to block her credit card.

Published: 21st January 2022 11:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 11:37 PM   |  A+A-

cybercrime

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The wife of an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), who is posted in the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB), has landed in trouble allegedly because of the cybercriminals.

ASI Bijay Kumar Balahi's wife Banalata Parhi reportedly accepted to avail credit card services after a public sector bank said she can utilize up to Rs 2 lakh for health-related matters in case of an emergency and pay the amount later through her savings account.

Banalata received a telephone call in November last year and the caller impersonated the bank's credit card agent. The caller asked the victim why she was not utilizing the services even 15 days after receiving the credit card.

The victim requested the caller to block her credit card as she was not finding it necessary to avail the services.

However, the caller claimed that Banalata will even have to make a payment if she decides to surrender her credit card and suggested she activate the services.

The caller asked the victim to share the one time password (OTP) sent on her mobile phone to activate the services. When Banalata shared the OTP, she received a message that a transaction of more than Rs 49,000 was carried out using her credit card.

Banalata informed her husband Bijay and he immediately withdrew the cash deposited in her savings account.

The couple reported the matter to the bank and Bhadrak Town police station in November 2021. However, since then the victim has been receiving messages from the bank to clear the outstanding amount along with the interest amounting to over Rs 59,000.

"We did not carry out any transaction using the credit card and the fraud was also reported to the bank. But, the bank officials are asking us to clear the outstanding amount. As the local police were not able to help us, I lodged a complaint at the cyber cell in Bhubaneswar," said Bijay.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha police Odisha cybercrime OTP scam Credit card fraud
India Matters
Recovered patients warn against Omicron, say ‘long Covid’ a reality
Image for representational purpose only
No important docus on WhatsApp, no use of smartphones in meetings: Centre
Netaji’s statue at India Gate, eternal flame shifted to National War Memorial
Ramiya AM
Two Kerala scientists bring laurels to state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp