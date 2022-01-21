STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha rural polls: Parties join forces for Kotia panchayat, decide to put up consensus candidates

The meeting also decided that all candidates for the posts will be selected from Kotia panchayat for which the selection will be done by January 25.

Published: 21st January 2022 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Political unity

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: In a show of unanimity, political parties of Odisha have decided to select consensus candidates for the posts of zilla parishad, sarpanch, samiti and ward members instead of going to the polls in the disputed Kotia panchayat amid infringement attempts of Andhra Pradesh.

The decision was taken at the all-party committee meeting at Koraput on Thursday. Leaders of all the three major parties, BJD, BJP and Congress decided to unanimously select candidates for the posts ahead of the upcoming panchayat elections.

The meeting also decided that all candidates for the posts will be selected from Kotia panchayat. The selection will be done by January 25. The candidates will be selected unopposed and uncontested. Moreover, the selected candidates will have no political affiliation. The selected ZP member will look after the political and administrative activities in Kotia.

Convenor of the meeting and district BJD president Iswhar Chandra Panigrahi said all political parties have joined forces to prevent Andhra Pradesh government from creating disturbances in Kotia. "Let Andhra Pradesh know the unity of the parties in State irrespective of political affiliations," he said.

District Congress committee president Minakhi Bahinipati said all parties have been fighting for the cause of Kotia irrespective of their ideologies. "Our main aim is to protect Kotia from Andhra Pradesh's incursion and development of the panchayat by selecting candidates in a united manner," she added.

Welcoming the decision, former MP and senior BJP leader Jayram Pangi said the decision of political parties to select consensus candidates in Kotia will give a strong message to the Andhra Pradesh government.  "Our motherland comes first and political affiliations later," he added.

The district administration will hold polls for one samiti member, one sarpanch and 13 ward member posts in the disputed panchayat on February 18. The ZP election of Kotia which falls under Zone 1 under Pottangi block will also be held the same day. 

So far, eight candidates have filed nominations for ward member, six for sarpanch and one for samiti member posts in Kotia.

Official sources said there are 5,197 registered voters in the panchayat. Among others, Pottangi MLA Pritam Padhi, Koraput legislator Raghuram Padal, district BJP general secretary Purnima Nayak and Congress leader Jagdish Khosla were present at the meeting. In February last year, AP had held rural polls in Kotia sparking off widespread resentment in the State.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kotia panchayat Odisha rural polls Kotia consensus candidates BJD BJP COngress Political unity
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Complete lockdown across Tamil Nadu on January 23 to prevent spread of COVID: CM Stalin
PM Narendra Modi will unveil a hologram statue of Netaji on Sunday. (Pic: Twitter@narendramodi)
Statue of Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate soon, virtual statue to beam till then: PM Modi 
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
I am the face of Congress in UP, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ahead of Assembly poll
Chennai Corporation's Bio-CNG plant in Chetpet can convert 100 tonnes of waste into 4,000 kg of Bio-CNG in a day. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Trash from Chennai's meat shops may fuel city's clean-energy drive

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp