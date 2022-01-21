Two youths killed in mishap

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: Two youths died after their bike collided with an unidentified vehicle on the Biju Express Highway near Barandapata within Komna police limits here on Thursday.The deceased are Chitta Majhi (17) of Bharatpada village and Ratan Majhi (22) of Kharselpada. The duo was working as electricians.

Komna IIC Jyoti Ranjan Goud said the accident took place at around 4 pm when the youths were coming to Malimunda from Kureswar. As they were drunk, they lost control of the motorcycle and hit a vehicle from the backside. The duo was killed on the spot as they were not wearing helmets. The bodies were seized and sent for autopsy.