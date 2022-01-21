Woman hacked to death by cousin near police station

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A petty argument turned fatal for a 40-year-old woman who was killed by her cousin over the issue at a stone’s throw away from Kisinda police station on Wednesday evening.The deceased was identified as Kumari Meher of Loisinga village. The accused, 20-year-old Khirod Rohidas, is also of the same village. Sources said Kumari was on way to lodge a complaint against Khirod with the police when the latter killed her with an axe. A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused.

In the evening, Kumari was taking her cattle for grazing and while passing Khirod’s house, she hurdled abuses. Enraged over her behaviour, Khirod came out and confronted Kumari. He reportedly threatened her when she didn’t stop her abusive behaviour. The argument between the duo turned ugly and Khirod slapped the woman in a fit of rage.

Kumari then rushed towards Kisinda police station on her bicycle to lodge a complaint. Khirod started to chase Kumari and threw an axe at her from behind near the police station. Kumari sustained fatal injuries on her back and fell from the cycle. Before she could reach the police station, Kumari died.

Police rushed to the spot but the accused had fled by then. Kumari’s body was sent for autopsy. The axe used in the crime has been seized.Sub-inspector of Kisinda police station Sanat Madangi said, “We have launched a manhunt for the accused and are conducting raids at different places. The accused will be nabbed soon.”

