IMD predicts night temperature to rise by 2 to 3 degree Celsius in Odisha

Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director HR Biswas said that there will not be much change in minimum temperature in the State till January 25.

A man rides a tri-cycle during a cold winter morning in New Delhi.

Representational image (File photo | PTI)

BHUBANESWAR: The India Meteorological Department on Friday said that the minimum (night) temperature is expected to rise by 2 to 3 degree Celsius in the next two days in Odisha. Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director HR Biswas said that there will not be much change in minimum temperature in the State till January 25.

The minimum temperature will rise under the influence of rainfall activity in some parts of the State till January 26 morning. On Friday, Phulbani recorded the lowest minimum temperature of  10 degree C, followed by Daringbadi at 10.5 and Keonjhar at 10.8.

The Twin Cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 16.8 degree C and 16.4 degree C respectively during the period."Some parts of the State will experience rainfall due to the passage of a western disturbance and moisture incursion in the lower level," said Biswas. 

Meanwhile, the IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity at one or two places in Nuapada, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts on Saturday. Similar weather conditions are likely to prevail at Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Kendrapara districts on Sunday.

