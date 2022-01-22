Odia freedom fighter Jitendriya Pradhan passes away at 103

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Centenarian Jitendriya Pradhan, the last surviving freedom fighter of Panimora village in Bargarh's Sohela block, passed away after prolonged illness on Friday. He was 103.

Born in 1919, Jitendriya was the one of the 32 persons who took part in the Quit India Movement from Panimora village in 1942 and jailed. Only 23 years old then, he was jailed for around nine months in Bargarh prison.

After the death of Dayanidhi Nayak in 2019, Jitendriya was the lone surviving freedom fighter of the village. He was felicitated by the Bargarh Collector on behalf of President Ram Nath Kovind on Kranti Diwas last year.

Jitendriya along with his fellow freedom fighters had played a crucial role in igniting the feeling of nationalism and the Gandhian way of thinking among the youths of Panimora.

Even at such an old age, he used to participate in protests related to the welfare of the village. Earlier this week, Jitendriya was admitted to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla but was subsequently discharged. However, he tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and breathed his last at his residence.

The freedom fighter had no children and his wife passed away around 15 years back. He was living with his two nephews and their families.

