STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odia freedom fighter Jitendriya Pradhan passes away at 103

Born in 1919, Jitendriya was the one of the 32 persons who took part in the Quit India Movement from Panimora village in 1942 and jailed.

Published: 22nd January 2022 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2022 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Odia freedom fighter Jitendriya Pradhan

Odia freedom fighter Jitendriya Pradhan (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Centenarian Jitendriya Pradhan, the last surviving freedom fighter of Panimora village in Bargarh's Sohela block, passed away after prolonged illness on Friday. He was 103. 

Born in 1919, Jitendriya was the one of the 32 persons who took part in the Quit India Movement from Panimora village in 1942 and jailed. Only 23 years old then, he was jailed for around nine months in Bargarh prison.

After the death of Dayanidhi Nayak in 2019, Jitendriya was the lone surviving freedom fighter of the village. He was felicitated by the Bargarh Collector on behalf of President Ram Nath Kovind on Kranti Diwas last year. 

Jitendriya along with his fellow freedom fighters had played a crucial role in igniting the feeling of nationalism and the Gandhian way of thinking among the youths of Panimora. 

Even at such an old age, he used to participate in protests related to the welfare of the village. Earlier this week, Jitendriya was admitted to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla but was subsequently discharged. However, he tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and breathed his last at his residence.

The freedom fighter had no children and his wife passed away around 15 years back. He was living with his two nephews and their families.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jitendriya Pradhan VIMSAR Freedom fighter Quit India Movement Bargarh
India Matters
Recovered patients warn against Omicron, say ‘long Covid’ a reality
Image for representational purpose only
No important docus on WhatsApp, no use of smartphones in meetings: Centre
Netaji’s statue at India Gate, eternal flame shifted to National War Memorial
Ramiya AM
Two Kerala scientists bring laurels to state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp