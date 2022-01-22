Odisha rural polls: Villagers of Deogarh panchayats stick to boycott promise, shun nominations

Mayank Bhusan Pani and Ashok Nanda By

Express News Service

DEOGARH: No mobile network, no vote. Villagers of the five gram panchayats from Tileibani block in Deogarh district have stuck to their word.

On Friday, which was marked the last date for nomination filing for ensuing panchayat polls, none from the five GPs turned up, marking a new chapter and show of protest seeking cellular network which is as good a right as drinking water and road communication in the current times.

Angry with their public representatives, who have turned a deaf ear to their demands for mobile connectivity, inhabitants of Dimirikuda, Gandam, Jaragogua, Parposi and Jharamunda had earlier voiced their protest as well as intentions loud and clear by taking out campaigns.

The five GPs comprising 27 villages have a total population of 13,516 and 9,806 out of them are registered voters. People of the GPs not only took the decision to boycott the poll but also refrain from filing nomination for any of the posts including sarpanch, panchayat samiti and ward members.

According to villagers, absence of network connectivity has deprived them from availing critical services like timely healthcare. During a health emergency, they have to travel more than 15 kilometers from the village just to locate mobile network so that they could contact the 108 ambulance service.

As it is, many students in the village have to walk around 10 to 12 kilometre to get network so that they can attend online classes. Lesser said about a host of other digital services which require a functional mobile connectivity, better.

Once the panchayat elections were announced, the villages made their mind up. Their unique protest also brought representatives of the district administration for discussion. However, the villagers refused to budge from their stand.

Even a vehicle mounted with public address systems made rounds in the GPs and appealed people not to be part of the election process and not to file nominations in the election.

Block development officer of Tileibani Krushna Chandra Dalpati said, the administration tried to convince them not to boycott the poll. "Even the Collector and a telecom provider also came and discussed with them but they were stern. After scrutiny, we will submit a report to the Election Commission. The Election Commission will take further decision in this regard," he said.

