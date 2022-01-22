Six killed as speeding truck hits bus in Odisha, govt announces ex-gratia

By Express News Service

BALASORE: At least six persons, including a woman and a child, were killed and 20 others sustained critical injuries after a bus in which they were travelling overturned after being hit by a speeding truck on NH 16 in Balasore district on Saturday.

Sources said the mishap took place near Bidu under Soro police limits when the ill-fated bus, which was on its way to Bhubaneswar from Udala, was hit by a coal-laden truck. The vehicle turned turtle after its driver lost control.

The local police along with fire services personnel from Soro rushed to the spot and shifted the injured passengers to Soro hospital. While three passengers were declared brought dead at the hospital, three others died while undergoing treatment.

The deceased included a one-year-old child. Identification of the deceased was to be ascertained. The health condition of six injured passengers is stated to be critical. They have been shifted to FM Medical College and Hospital at Balasore.

The Inspector-in-charge of Soro police station Sujata Khamari said the injured passengers were rescued with the help of a JCB. “Around 45 passengers were travelling in the bus. Our first priority was to rescue the injured passengers and bring them to the hospital. This was one of the tragic mishaps in recent times,” she said.

The vehicular traffic on the national highway was disrupted following the mishap. Police have registered a case and seized the vehicles. The driver and helper of the truck are absconding. The bodies have been sent for postmortem.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of each passenger killed in the tragic mishap. He has also directed the district administration to ensure the best treatment possible for all the injured persons.