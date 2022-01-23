STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Demand for 27 pc OBC quota in medical admission grows louder

The BJP urged the State government to ensure that the order of the apex court is implemented in the State which will benefit around 600 students in getting admission to medical courses.

Published: 23rd January 2022 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2022 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The demand for 27 percent reservation to other backward classes (OBCs) in medical and dental courses of the State has grown louder with the Supreme Court upholding the Constitutional validity of OBC quota in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate and post-graduate medical admission.

The BJP urged the State government to ensure that the order of the apex court is implemented in the State which will benefit around 600 students in getting admission to medical courses.

Dubbing the BJD government anti-OBC, president of the BJP OBC Morcha Surath Biswal said the State government could have deferred the panchayat election like Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh for at least three months to extend the OBCs their benefits of reservation in the three-tier panchayat elections.

He said the State could have submitted that data on the OBCs as per the 2011 census on socio economically backward classes (SEBC) to the State Commission for OBCs for consideration of reservation for the OBCs. Due to non-implementation of reservation for the last 15 years, thousands of students of other backward classes have been deprived of government services and admission to medical and engineering institutions.

The State government has committed a grave Constitutional injustice by depriving the OBC their due representation in the local body election for another five years, the leaders alleged.

Former Union Minister Srikanta Jena has appealed to all political parties to shed their differences and fight for the cause of the vast majority of the OBC population in the State.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Recovered patients warn against Omicron, say ‘long Covid’ a reality
Image for representational purpose only
No important docus on WhatsApp, no use of smartphones in meetings: Centre
Netaji’s statue at India Gate, eternal flame shifted to National War Memorial
Ramiya AM
Two Kerala scientists bring laurels to state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp