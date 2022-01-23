STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Meet Jasoda Dalai: The 13-year-old tribal girl who defied deformity to script her life

Jasoda Dalai with her mother Nila Dalai at Charamula village in Koraput.

Jasoda Dalai with her mother Nila Dalai at Charamula village in Koraput. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: A 13-year-old tribal girl of Koraput district has shown what unwavering determination, perseverance and will to learn look like.

Jasoda Dalai was born with deformed hands and legs which rendered her immobile. When children her age were learning to write, this teenager from Charamula village in Borigumma block struggled to keep pace owing to her disability. 

Her parents Makar Dalai and Nila Dalai sought medical help in many hospitals in the district but in vain. However, Jasoda, a Class VIII student of  Narigaon High School in the village, was determined to study like her classmates. 

“Despite the difficulties, she wanted to study like normal students. So we decided to send her to Narigaon school which is half-a-km away from our house”, said Makar who works as a mason.

She did not give in to fate but overcame the obstacles through unyielding efforts and determination. “At the age of three, she began attempting to write using her deformed legs and within two years of practice, Jasoda learnt it. She has mastered the skill now”, said Makar. 

Today, Jasoda can write in Hindi, Odia and English like all others in her school. She also draws with her legs at times and participates in all events. Despite the challenges, she never misses a class. Jasoda travels to her school in a tricycle everyday and many times, her classmates help push it.

Makar said he has never seen his daughter cry. “Even in the most painful times, it is she who comforts us. Her academic performance has been good so far and we want her to study further”, he said.

Jasoda said she wants to get into a government job. “My parents have taught me never to lose hope even in the most difficult of situations. I want to build a good career for myself and help my parents in future”, said the girl, who gets `500 as disability aid from the State government every month.

