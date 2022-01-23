Meet Ramesh Chandra Behera: Once an SP, now keen on winning panchayat polls

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: The upcoming panchayat polls will not only witness young MBA and engineering students, octogenarians, former minister and visually challenged contesting from various seats, a retired superintendent of police (SP) too has taken a plunge into politics.

Ramesh Chandra Behera, a native of Alipur village under Bari panchayat in Jajpur, filed nomination papers for the post of samiti member on Friday.

Behera joined as sub-inspector in Odisha police after completing his graduation in 1981. He was later promoted to the posts of inspector, deputy superintendent of police (DSP), additional superintendent of police (ASP) and finally as SP, Crime Branch in 2011. He retired from service in 2016 and was awarded the President’s medal the same year.

“I served in the Police department for more than three decades and want to work for the people of my area post retirement as well,” said Behera.

Apart from Behera, many others who have retired from service are also in the fray. A former lecturer of Balipadia panchayat in Barachana block, Kishore Chandra Behura, has filed nomination papers for the sarpanch post.

Similarly, former bank manager Sisir Kumar Mohanty, who had served as sarpanch of Bahadalpur panchayat, is now contesting for Zilla Parishad member post (Zone-33) under Rasulpur block on BJD ticket.

“A ZP post will give me an opportunity to serve seven to eight panchayats unlike that of a sarpanch and strengthen the organisational capacity of my party,” added Mohanty.