STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Meet Ramesh Chandra Behera: Once an SP, now keen on winning panchayat polls

Ramesh Chandra Behera, a native of Alipur village under Bari panchayat in Jajpur, filed nomination papers for the post of samiti member on  Friday. 

Published: 23rd January 2022 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2022 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: The upcoming panchayat polls will not only witness young MBA and engineering students, octogenarians, former minister and visually challenged contesting from various seats, a retired superintendent of police (SP) too has taken a plunge into politics.

Ramesh Chandra Behera, a native of Alipur village under Bari panchayat in Jajpur, filed nomination papers for the post of samiti member on  Friday. 

Behera joined as sub-inspector in Odisha police after completing his graduation in 1981. He was later promoted to the posts of inspector, deputy superintendent of police (DSP), additional superintendent of police (ASP) and finally as SP, Crime Branch in 2011. He retired from service in 2016 and was awarded the President’s medal the same year.

“I served in the Police department for more than three decades and want to work for the people of my area post retirement as well,” said Behera. 

Apart from Behera, many others who have retired from service are also in the fray. A former lecturer of Balipadia panchayat in Barachana block, Kishore Chandra Behura, has filed nomination papers for the sarpanch post.

Similarly, former bank manager Sisir Kumar Mohanty, who had served as sarpanch of Bahadalpur panchayat, is now contesting for Zilla Parishad member post (Zone-33) under Rasulpur block on BJD ticket.

“A ZP post will give me an opportunity to serve seven to eight panchayats unlike that of a sarpanch and strengthen the organisational capacity of my party,” added Mohanty.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramesh Chandra Behera
India Matters
Recovered patients warn against Omicron, say ‘long Covid’ a reality
Image for representational purpose only
No important docus on WhatsApp, no use of smartphones in meetings: Centre
Netaji’s statue at India Gate, eternal flame shifted to National War Memorial
Ramiya AM
Two Kerala scientists bring laurels to state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp