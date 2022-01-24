STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJD wants Union Min Tudu’s resignation 

BJD on Sunday demanded immediate resignation of Minister of State for Tribal Affairs and Jal Shakti Bisweshwar Tudu for allegedly manhandling two officers at the district planning board.

Published: 24th January 2022 11:17 AM

Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs, Bishweswar Tudu. ( File | Photo)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:  The district unit of the BJD on Sunday demanded immediate resignation of Minister of State for Tribal Affairs and Jal Shakti Bisweshwar Tudu for allegedly manhandling two officers of the Mayurbhanj district planning board at his Takatpur office two days back. 

Condemning the incident, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister and BJD district president Sudam Marndi demanded immediate resignation of Minister Tudu besides legal action against him. “If Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not ask the Union Minister to resign within three days, the BJD will take to the streets and launch an agitation,” he said. 

As per the officer duo’s claim, Tudu had called Assistant Director Debashish Mohapatra and in charge Deputy Director Aswini Mallick to his Takatpur office to discuss MP and MLA funds on Friday. During the discussion, he allegedly flung a chair at them, leaving a fracture on Mohapatra’s left hand and injuries on Mallick’s body. 

Both officers were admitted to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital. Mohapatra was later shifted to SCB medical college in Cuttack as his condition deteriorated. However, Tudu has denied all the allegations and claimed that the officers were acting on behest of the BJD since elections were near. He said he had called the officers but since they arrived late, he asked them to come the next day. 

Based on the complaint of Mallick, an FIR was lodged under sections 323, 341, 294, and 506 of the IPC against Minister Tudu at Baripada town police station on the day of the incident. Contacted, Mayurbhanj SP Rishikesh D Khilari said IIC of Baripada town police station Birendra Senapati is investigating the case and action will be taken as per law. 

