STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Dissidents raise political heat in Ganjam

Most political parties are trying out new faces in rural polls and this has not gone down well with seasoned leaders 

Published: 24th January 2022 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2022 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  Ganjam, one of the politically most active districts, is witnessing a fierce battle for the panchayat polls. All three major parties are facing challenges in fielding the right candidate and there is serious dissidence all across. 

Most outfits are trying out young blood which has not gone down well with their seasoned leaders. The dissidents are choosing to contest as independents posing discomfort in the camps. Since such aspirants have their own vote base, they may create problems for their respective parties. Moreover, as there is no need for party letters, many have filed nominations for ward and panchayat samiti member at more than one seat banking on the local leaders of the three political parties.

The ruling BJD which had recorded a landslide victory last time too is grappling with the situation. Many women candidates who had won in the 2017 polls have been denied the opportunity to contest by the party this time. Though fearing action by the party several aspirants have not registered their protest, it is feared they may not work with the candidates in the race. 

In 2017, the BJD had grabbed 64 of the 69 zilla parishad seats but the party may lose some seats this time, feel political analysts. BJD district president Dr Ramesh Chandra Chyau Patnaik said the party’s MLAs are distributing the tickets to the nominated candidates in their respective areas after consulting senior leaders and exuded confidence of a remarkable victory in the polls. 

After the party’s Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahy was expelled, the BJD has been working doubly hard in the assembly segment. Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Mallick, appointed the district observer for the panchayat polls, has been active on the field. Similarly, Gopabandhu Das, political secretary of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was made in charge of polls in Gopalpur.

Apart from MLAs and MPs, BJD’s ministers and State leaders have been visiting the district frequently to strengthen their base. Except for Sanakhemundi, BJD had won all the 11 Assembly segments in the district. Bhubaneswar (Central) MLA Ananta Narayan Jena has been appointed as a special observer for Sanakhemundi. The party has a fairly strong base in Gopalpur and in Sanakhemundi. Still, its leaders are leaving nothing to chance to repeat its past performance in the upcoming rural polls. 

Meanwhile, after scrutiny, while 11,352 aspirants are in the fray for 7,099 ward member posts, 2,163 aspirants will be in the race for 503 sarpanch posts in the district. Similarly, 1,819 aspirants will vie for 503 panchayat samiti member and 276 contenders for 69 zilla parishad member posts. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
zZilla Parishad BJD Berhampur Odisha Panchayat Polls ward
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 
OPINION | Yogi Adityanath is no alternative to PM Modi
K Ganesh teaching hundreds of students in one of his counselling sessions | Express
Retired IAF sergeant turned teacher lays runways to glory
Central Board of Secondary Education (Photo | PTI)
'3 idiots' fame school yet to get CBSE affiliation after over two decades since its inception

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp