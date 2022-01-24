Massive fire guts 30 shops in Koraput vegetable market

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Atleast 30 vegetable shops were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in Jeypore main market in Koraput in the wee hours of Sunday. An electric short circuit is being touted as the possible cause behind the fire.

Sources said, around 200 vegetable vendors used to conduct business in the market on a daily basis. On the night of the incident, security guards saw fire emanating from the vending area.

Upon receiving information, a team of fire services personnel accompanied by local police rushed to the spot and doused the flames after a two-hour operation. No injuries were reported during the mishap.

Jeypore SDPO AA Behera said that an electric short circuit was the main reason behind the fire and investigation to probe further is underway. Meanwhile, Jeypore municipality staff has been pressed into service to clear the area for resumption of market services.