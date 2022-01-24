STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No contest in Nuagan gram panchayat polls

Even the ruling local BJD and BJP workers extended their support to the candidates by not fielding their own. 

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Unlike other gram panchayats in the State, Nuagan under Banki block will not witness any fight for the posts of sarpanch, panchayat Samiti member, and ward member during the rural polls.

A gruesome double murder over political rivalry that rocked Cuttack district back in February 2020 has ensured that the incumbent officeholders are elected unopposed that too with the support of Opposition parties. 

Sarpanch Mamata Mohapatra, panchayat Samiti member Budhyata Kumar Singh and 12 ward member candidates, backed by Congress, have been elected unopposed with no other candidate filing nominations to challenge them. 

Mamata’s husband Bhagaban Swain (40), his associate Aditya Ranasingh (35), a reporter of a local TV channel, and his cousin Babul of Khajuripada were returning home on a motorcycle when they were attacked near a curve at Jokalangi minor irrigation project on Berhampur-Kalapathar road. The miscreants who used a GI wire to intercept the two-wheeler, attacked the trio with sticks and axes.  

While Babul managed to flee, Bhagaban and Aditya were killed in the attack. The murder was a fallout of political rivalry. While police have so far arrested 12 persons including some frontline BJD workers in connection with the murder, some other accused involved in the incident are still at large. 

A few days back, residents of all the 12 wards held a meeting and unanimously selected the candidates for different posts. Even the ruling local BJD and BJP workers extended their support to the candidates by not fielding their own. 

“The local BJD candidates have lost their credibility after the gruesome double murder case. The party’s candidates did not want to contest and have instead supported our candidates,” said former Banki MLA Debasish Patnaik. 

