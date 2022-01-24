STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

SCB medical college plans Odisha’s first heart transplantation unit

Amidst Covid scare, doctors of CTVS department have successfully conducted open heart surgery on around 200 patients during the last year.

Published: 24th January 2022 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2022 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

SCB Medical College (File | Photo)

SCB Medical College (File | Photo)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The SCB Medical College and Hospital has started the process to open a heart transplantation unit. Head of the Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS) department Prof Manoj Patnaik has written to the State government with a proposal for setting up a heart transplant unit at the department. 

Prof Patnaik said that a heart transplant surgery unit can be operated from where open heart surgery and coronary Artery Bypass Graft surgery (CABG) procedures are being conducted. “The CTVS department is fully equipped and has all these facilities for the opening of a heart transplantation unit,” Prof Patnaik. 

Amidst Covid scare, doctors of CTVS department have successfully conducted open heart surgery on around 200 patients during the last one year. Besides, two separate Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) units - the first ward having six machines and the second one with three machines - set up at CTVS department are also running successfully, he added. 

Prof Patnaik said for heart replacement, Odisha has more recipients and fewer donors. “People are reluctant to donate their heart since there are many myths associated with organ donation. There is a need for massive awareness to motivate people to donate heart”, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Heart Transplant Covid Pandemic SCB Medical Donor Organ Donation
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 
OPINION | Yogi Adityanath is no alternative to PM Modi
K Ganesh teaching hundreds of students in one of his counselling sessions | Express
Retired IAF sergeant turned teacher lays runways to glory
Central Board of Secondary Education (Photo | PTI)
'3 idiots' fame school yet to get CBSE affiliation after over two decades since its inception

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp