State pays tribute to Netaji, postal cover released

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Rich tributes were paid to Netaji Subash Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary at ‘Jankinath Bhawan’ here on Sunday.

The birthplace of Netaji reverberated with the recitation of ‘Ram Dhun’ and ‘Prabhatferi’ along with chanting of mantras in the room where he was born. While Nehru Yuva Kendra had organised a ‘Yoga Shivir’, the RSS held a road play on the life of Netaji.

An exhibition of clay sculptures made by 15 artists depicting Netaji’s life was also organised by the Culture department in association with Odisha Lalita Kala Akademi on the premises of Netaji Birth Place Museum.

A special cover (envelope) on the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji was also released by Chief Post Master General, Odisha circle, on the occasion.

Several dignitaries including Culture Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Odia Language, Literature and Culture Madhusudan Padhi, Director Ranjan Kumar Das, and Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani, paid floral tributes to the Netaji’s statue on the premises of Janakinath Bhawan.

