Two criminals land in police net after 8 years

JEYPORE: Jeypore Sadar police arrested two persons in Dambaguda village in connection with a loot case that took place in 2014. Earlier, four accused in the incident were nabbed by the police during investigation the same year.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Jeypore Sadar IIC Iswar Tandi conducted a raid near Dambaguda village on Saturday night and arrested the two culprits under a special warrant execution drive initiated to nab absconding criminals. After preliminary investigation, the duo were produced in Dasmantpur court on the day.

Sources said a six-member gang had looted panchayat extension officer (PEO) Sunil Moharana of Dasmantpur under gunpoint when he was on his way to distribute money to beneficiaries under the social pension scheme in 2014.

The miscreants decamped with Rs 1.70 lakh cash, gold ornaments, and the PEO’s bike. Later, the PEO filed an FIR at Dasmantpur police station in which four out of the six involved were arrested during the investigation while the other two were at large.