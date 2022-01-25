STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Cases continue to dip, TPR remains constant

Government asks people to remain vigilant, says the Omicron variant could be in the local transmission phase in the State.

Published: 25th January 2022 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2022 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

The test positivity rate (TPR) continued to remain constant at 11.7 per cent. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Downward trend of the Covid-19 graph continued in Odisha for the fourth consecutive day as the State reported 7,291 new infections during the last 24 hours, 1,129 less than the previous day. 

Five Covid deaths were also reported during the period. The test positivity rate (TPR), however, continued to remain constant at 11.7 per cent for the second day amid a sharp drop in the number of daily tests. The Health and Family Welfare department carried out testing of 61, 969 samples in the last 24 hours against 72,524 samples on Saturday. Khurda reported the highest 1,705 new cases followed by 646 in Sundargarh and 561 in Cuttack. 

The continuous drop in new cases has brought some respite for the State government in its fight against the current wave of pandemic. However, officials of the Health Department advised people to remain alert citing the State could be in the stage of community transmission of Omicron variant of the virus. 

Public Health Director Dr Niranjan Mishra said in many parts of India Omicron has replaced the Delta variant. This could also be happening in Odisha as 60 per cent samples during the previous genome sequencing in the State were found to be carrying the Omicron strain. 

“When more cases of a new variant are found among local people having no international travel history, it should be considered community transmission. It has already been noticed in some of the places in our country where 80 to 90 per cent of the new infections are Omicron cases. The cases of the new variant are also increasing in Odisha and we have to wait for the analysis reports to draw a conclusion regarding its community transmission in the State,” Dr Mishra said. 

As many as 349 Omicron cases have been reported in Odisha till January 19. At least 148 samples out of a total 249 sequenced at the Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) had been found to be infected with the new transmissible variant on the day.

Daily count dips in State capital 

Bhubaneswar: The daily infection count dropped below 1000-mark in the State Capital after a gap of 13 days as the city reported 925 new cases in the last 24 hours. The active case tally of the City also came down to 10,746 after recovery of 1,357 more patients.  Health experts, however, raised concern over declining test rate in the city and said the drop in the daily infection could be due to fall in the number of daily tests in the last 24 hours. The civic body which used to conduct tests of around 8,000 to 10,000 samples a day, carried out test of only 5,034 samples in the last 24 hours. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha COVID COVID Surge COVID 19 Covid Variant Omicron Omicron Variant COVID TPR
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp