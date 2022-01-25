Cellphone is the way to win hearts of voters

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: With the State Election Commission (SEC) imposing restrictions on campaigning for the rural elections next month, independent candidates and their supporters in Kendrapara are resorting to SMS and WhatsApp messages to woo voters.

In view of the pandemic situation, the SEC banned rallies and has allowed only door-to-door campaigning with not more than five people. This has led to contestants taking recourse to communication technology to reach the public. Sources said, with candidates on vigorous campaigning mode, many have created

WhatsApp groups where they post pictures, videos and other details to highlight various developmental works undertaken by them in respective areas. However, some are still preferring door-to-door campaigning.

Bijay Shukla, panchayat samiti member candidate from Ramnagar said he is taking the help of mobile phones to reach out to voters as physical rallies have been restricted.

Like Shukla, president of the district unit of BJD Utkal Keshari Parida said though candidates are visiting houses to garner votes, campaigning through SMS is finding greater appeal among the young population.

Similarly, sarpanch candidate of Hatasahi panchayat Mihir Rout said, “The changing world due to the pandemic has changed politics too, at least during the election period. Mobile phones are a game-changer in reaching out to a wider audience as the messages can be forwarded. This makes the job of canvassing a lot easier.”

On the other hand, candidates visiting households as part of their campaigning said they are ensuring coverage of voters without mobile phones.

“We are doing door-to-door campaigning and trying to meet all the voters as there is a ban on public rallies and many people do not have mobile phones. I highlight large-scale corruption in rural development and MGNREGA works in the seaside villages. The response we are getting is encouraging,” said Narotama Parthasarathi, CPM candidate from Zilla Parishad zone no- 23 under Mahakalapada block. As per reports, 11,47,330 voters in rural areas of the district will elect 32 Zilla Parishad members, 249 sarpanches and as many panchayat samiti members in the rural poll.