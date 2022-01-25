STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Double trouble for printing biz with Covid, poll curbs

Printing press owner Rabindra Naik said he prints posters for political events but the Covid restrictions for the elections have affected his business.

JAGATSINGHPUR: Restrictions on use of banners, posters and hoarding in public places by the district administration, in view of model code of conduct and Covid guidelines by the State Election Commission  (SEC) and Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), have dealt a blow to the printing and allied businesses in Jagatsinghpur. 

With just days left for the panchayat elections, press owners, photostating and graphic shops, paper manufacturers, transport operators and workers engaged in putting up banners are without any business due to the pandemic curbs. 

Collector Parul Patwari, as per the guidelines of SEC and SRC,  directed BDOs, district and block education officers to remove banners, hoardings and posters in public places due to implementation of model code of conduct.  

Similarly, rallies and political campaigns using banners are restricted too. This has impacted the printing business considerably as orders are hard to come by. 

Printing press owner Rabindra Naik said he prints posters for political events but the Covid restrictions for the elections have affected his business. “I have been without orders for last week.  In the last two months, orders have dipped,” he sighed. 

Khirod Baisakha, owner of Subhashree Flex Printing in Rahama had a similar story to share. “We are facing a double whammy due to model code of conduct and the Covid restrictions, both in force. Earlier we used to print banners for both independent and party candidates  but no one has turned up till now,” he said. 

Baisakha said, he generated nearly Rs 20 to Rs 25 lakh by printing around seven lakh banners in the last panchayat election but this time, there’s no hope. 

Sources said, there are over 15 flex and 45 printing press in the district and traders from Jagatsinghpur, Paradip, Kujang, Rahama, Raghunathpur, Balikuda, Naugaon, Tirtol and other areas have been particularly hit. Traders and workers too are reeling under the impact. 

A worker Ratanakar Rout, who sticks bills to make a living, said for every poster he gets Rs 20  to Rs 50 and was hoping to generate at least Rs 10,000 within one month but that seems bleak now.

Contacted, Erasama block education officer (BEO) Bijay Senapati said school teachers too have been instructed  by the administration to remove banners and posters from the premises during elections. Stern action will be taken on grounds of non-compliance, he added. 

