Government plans to conduct HSC and Class XII exams offline

Students have been asked to remain prepared for appearing in the exams.

Published: 25th January 2022 07:14 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the Covid-19 graph in Odisha witnessing a declining trend, the State government is keen to conduct the annual Class X board and Plus II examinations 2022 in offline mode this year and has asked the students to be prepared for the tests. 

The Class X and Plus II exams had been scrapped due to the pandemic last year. The School and Mass Education had awarded to marks to the students of Class X and XII in High School Certificate (HSC) Examination and Annual Higher Secondary Exam (AHSE) 2021 on the basis of alternative assessment. 

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Monday said this time the department is hoping to conduct both the examinations and publish the results on time. Dash asked students of Class X and XII to remain prepared for the annual tests. 

“Considering the present situation, in which the spike of Covid-19 cases in Odisha is on a declining trend, matric and Plus II examinations should be held for the year 2022. The department also wants the exams to be held as per the schedule and ensure the results are published on time. The decision will change only if the situation deteriorates in future,” the Minister said. 

In case, the State government is forced to cancel the examinations, sources in the department said, the performance of students will be evaluated on the basis of their scores obtained in the periodical assessments introduced from the current academic session. 

The Board of Secondary Examination (BSE) had completed the summative assessment-I for students of Class X between January 5 and 8.  Around 5.76 lakh students appeared the test held at 3,093 examination centres across the State. 

The department has also carried out a periodical assessment of Plus II students. Officials said the results of the assessments will be declared on time. They said as the matric summative assessment was conducted smoothly during the current wave of the pandemic, it is hoped that the annual matric and Plus II examinations can also be conducted smoothly if the situation remains under control. 

