IMD issues dense fog warning for three days

Published: 25th January 2022 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2022 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast dense fog in parts of Odisha in the next three days.

Dense fog warning has been issued for one or two places in Balangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Angul, Dhenkanal and Keonjhar districts on Tuesday morning. Shallow to moderate fog is likely to occur at a few places in interior districts and at one or two places in coastal districts of the State during the period.

Similarly, dense fog warning has been issued for one or two places in Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Khurda and Cuttack districts, and shallow to moderate fog at a few places in coastal districts and at one or two places in interior districts on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

The IMD has also forecast dense fog at one or two places in Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati and Ganjam districts, and shallow to moderate fog at a few places in south interior districts and at one or two places in coastal, Angul and Dhenkanal districts on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

“Fog will prevail in the State in the next three days due to clear sky conditions, calm winds and moisture availability,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist, Umasankar Das. As per the IMD, very dense fog condition prevails when visibility is below 50 metre. During dense fog the visibility is between 200 metre and 50 metre.

Dry weather is likely to prevail in the State from Wednesday onwards and minimum (night) temperature is expected to gradually fall in Odisha in next two days.  “The flow of north-westerly winds towards Odisha is expected to strengthen from Wednesday and under its influence minimum temperature is likely to gradually dip by three to five degree Celsius in next two days,” said Das.

