Non-mechanised drain desilting raises stink in Millennium City

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The drain desilting work carried out by Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) in the city using non-mechanized means during the day has irked locals.

Drain desilting underway at Seminary

Chowk in Cuttack city

Residents said the civic body is carrying out the desilting work using JCB long boom excavator machine. Silt, garbage and solid waste material removed from the drains are being dumped into tractor trolleys which carry them to the designated dumping yard in the city. However, it takes at least one to two hours for filling up a tractor-trolley with the silt, garbage and other waste materials removed from the drain through buckets.

During the process of filling up of the trolleys, the drain water mixed with slush continues to leak through the interstices of vehicles’ walls and spills on to the roads and adjacent localities. This pollutes the environment and the foul smell emanating from the waste has only made matters worse in the affected localities.

“The civic body was desilting the three km long medium surface drain stretching from Telenga Bazaar to Seminary Chowk via Chaudhury Bazaar Matha Sahi and Jhola Sahi. We are unable to walk on the road near Seminary Chowk which remains inundated with filthy drain water till it dries up naturally,” said Akash Bastia, a local.

If the desilting work is carried out during the night, it will bring some relief to the residents. Not only the residents but also the commuters have to suffer due to the desilting work carried out during the day in the busy residential areas which often create traffic problems, said locals.

The CMC should ideally adopt advanced methods and techniques for drain desilting in a densely populated city. The slushy silt and drain water mixed waste materials removed from the drains through bucket should be filtered before being dumped into the tractor trolley for safe disposal at the designated dumping yard.

CMC deputy commissioner (sanitation) Sanjibita Ray said the drain desilting work is being carried out with the mechanism at the civic body’s disposal. However, steps are being taken to adopt advanced methods and techniques to clean the drains.