Police Commissionerate warns against downloading untrustworthy apps on mobile

Cybercriminals impersonating as officials of different establishments are convincing victims to download certain applications, especially AnyDesk and Team Viewer Quick Support

Published: 25th January 2022 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2022 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Cyber theft, cyber crime, cyber security

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Commissionerate Police on Monday warned citizens not to download any applications suggested to them by unknown persons. “Cybercriminals impersonating as officials of different establishments are convincing victims to download certain applications, especially AnyDesk and Team Viewer Quick Support,” said Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash. 

If a user downloads these applications then a cybercriminal manages to access the messages and one-time passwords sent to his/her mobile phone, he added.

The DCP advised the citizens not to download any random applications, remain alert, and in case they fall prey to online crimes, then immediately report the matter to the cyber help desk of Bhubaneswar Urban Police District (UPD).

“If a citizen is able to report an online fraud to the cyber help desk of Bhubaneswar UPD within an hour then his/her stolen money can be retrieved with the help of the banks,” said Dash.

The City police said the number of unified payments interface (UPI) frauds have witnessed a rise in recent days and they have received over 100 such reports so far this month. Some of the potential risks in UPI include getting exposed to unauthorised payment links or fraudulent UPI handles and screen monitoring by fraudsters. 

