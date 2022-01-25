Woman BJP worker accuses Jual Oram of misbehaviour

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A young BJP activist created a flutter after she ransacked the party office accusing Sundargarh MP and former Union Minister Jual Oram of misbehaving with her over the phone on Monday.

The woman, Gouri Mundari along with her supporters including Prashant Majhi reached the BJP office in the afternoon and broke the window panes. The B-33 quarters at Sector-3 of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) has been officially allotted to Jual and is used as the BJP office. Gouri, who belongs to Jagda, alleged that she rang up Jual to discuss about the panchayat election but was shocked when the MP abused her. She claimed that another woman on the other side took the phone and tried to pacify her saying Jual was in an inebriated condition.

“I feel the BJP MP has no respect for women. He should learn to respect sisters and mothers. I had heard similar complaints from other women but never expected that it would happen with me. I demand an apology from him,” Gouri said. However, BJP’s Panposh organisational district president Latika Patnaik had a different story to tell. She said Gouri deliberately created the scene after being denied BJP ticket from Bisra-A zilla parishad (ZP) seat. A complaint was also lodged against the woman with Sector-3 police.

A BJP insider said Gouri had joined the party in 2018 and was made the MP’s representative for over a year. With help of her supporters, she has fielded a couple of sarpanch candidates in Nuagaon block. Attempts to reach Jual for comment were futile as his cellphone was switched off.