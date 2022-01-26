Consensus candidate in Kotia has a contest now

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Going against the all-party consensus to field a single candidate Mamata Jani from the Zilla Parishad (ZP) zone one from Kotia in Pottangi block, Tikai Gamel has decided to contest elections as an independent candidate from the same zone.

The decision to field a single candidate from the area was taken to put up an act of political solidarity in the face of increasing overtures by Andhra Pradesh in Kotia. Accordingly, all main parties of State including BJD, BJP and Congress decided to select a consensus candidate for ZP one seat of Pottangi under which Kotia panchayat falls. Mamata Jani, a woman from Kotia’s Thuria village was selected as the consensus candidate. She filed her papers in presence of leaders of different political parties on January 21.

Incidentally, two independent candidates Tikai Gamel and Sabina Budia also filed papers for the same ZP zone. Speculations were rife the two would withdraw their nominations by Tuesday after being persuaded by political parties. However, Gamel decided to remain in the fray though Sabina withdrew.

Now, Pottangi ZP zone one will see Tikai and Mamata pitted against each other. Convenor of all parties and district BJD president Iswar Panigrahi informed that despite repeated requests by the leaders, Gamel has decided to contest.

As it is, one candidate for panchayat samiti, seven for sarpanch and 14 for 13 wards are in the fray for Kotia GP. “All the parties will unanimously support the chosen candidate for the greater cause of Kotia,” he added.