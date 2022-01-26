STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Villagers reward boatman for saving woman’s life

A 43-year-old boatman Duryodhan Majhi of Barampur was felicitated on Tuesday by fellow villagers for saving an elderly woman from drowning in the Kharasrota river. 

Published: 26th January 2022 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2022 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAJPUR:  A 43-year-old boatman Duryodhan Majhi of Barampur under Jajpur block was felicitated on Tuesday by fellow villagers for saving an elderly woman from drowning in Kharasrota river. 
The villagers organised a special function for Majhi and also gave him a monetary reward of Rs 5,000 for his humanitarian act and bravery. 

As per reports, 65-year-old Rupalata Biswal of the village had gone to attend nature’s call on Monday night when she slipped into the river. On hearing her screams, Duryodhan, who was in his house on the other side of the river, immediately rushed to her rescue and helped her climb into the boat with help of the oar. He then took Rupalata back home after which she was rushed to a dispensary nearby for treatment. Her condition is stable now.

“I heard the old woman’s cry for help when I was at my home. Seeing her drown, I immediately took my boat and rescued her,” said Duryodhan. Family members of the old woman said they will always remain indebted to him. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Save Drowning Woman Kharasrota river incident
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp