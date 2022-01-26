Villagers reward boatman for saving woman’s life

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A 43-year-old boatman Duryodhan Majhi of Barampur under Jajpur block was felicitated on Tuesday by fellow villagers for saving an elderly woman from drowning in Kharasrota river.

The villagers organised a special function for Majhi and also gave him a monetary reward of Rs 5,000 for his humanitarian act and bravery.

As per reports, 65-year-old Rupalata Biswal of the village had gone to attend nature’s call on Monday night when she slipped into the river. On hearing her screams, Duryodhan, who was in his house on the other side of the river, immediately rushed to her rescue and helped her climb into the boat with help of the oar. He then took Rupalata back home after which she was rushed to a dispensary nearby for treatment. Her condition is stable now.

“I heard the old woman’s cry for help when I was at my home. Seeing her drown, I immediately took my boat and rescued her,” said Duryodhan. Family members of the old woman said they will always remain indebted to him.