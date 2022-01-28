Former BJP member moves to OSCW against Jual

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Former BJP member Gouri Mundari (22), who had accused Sundargarh MP and ex-Union Minister Jual Oram of misbehaving with her over the phone a few days back, lodged a complaint with the Odisha State Commission For Women (OSCW) in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

Gouri said, she approached the OSCW as the police was not taking any action against the MP. She had lodged a complaint at the Jhirpani police station after ransacking the BJP office at Sector-3 here on January 24. In the complaint, Gouri cited that she rang up Jual to seek support for some candidates in the panchayat polls, but the MP misbehaved and abused her.

Earlier, Panposh organisational district president of BJP Latika Patnaik had filed a complaint with Sector-3 police against Gouri for ransacking the BJP office. Patnaik had described the whole incident as a conspiracy to defame Jual and BJP in the run-up to the panchayat elections.

Sharing her photographs with Rourkela district Congress committee president George Tirkey and other leaders, Patnaik said Gouri has left the BJP after 2019 and was defaming the BJP on the instigation of others.

According to Patnaik, Gouri had sought BJP ticket from the Bisra-A Zilla Parishad seat and when denied, she hatched the conspiracy to defame BJP. “Gouri, while sharing dais with Congress leaders, was making baseless allegation against the seniormost leader of another party and people would never believe her,” she further added.