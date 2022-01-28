STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Minor girl rape accused held

Puri SP K Vishal Singh said the 35-year-old accused, Mahesh Mohanty, was nabbed on his way to his native village Marichipur in Jagatsinghpur district.

Published: 28th January 2022 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2022 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

PURI: The accused involved in the rape of a five-year-old girl at Sidha Bakula lane in Puri town has been arrested, police said on Thursday.

Briefing mediapersons, Puri SP K Vishal Singh said the 35-year-old accused, Mahesh Mohanty, was nabbed on Wednesday. Mahesh was apprehended at the Puri-Bhubaneswar border when he was on his way to his native village Marichipur in Jagatsinghpur district.

The SP said Mahesh, a driver by profession, was living in his sister’s house in PWD Colony. On January 23, he had gone to Sidha Bakula lane to oversee the construction work of his new house. At around 11.30 am, the accused found the girl playing alone and lured her to the rooftop of her house where he allegedly raped her.

After committing the crime, Mahesh fled. On being informed, Baliapanda police reached the spot and took the girl to the district headquarters hospital. She was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack. The girl has been discharged from the hospital.

Based on the complaint of the victim’s family, police registered a case under sections 376 of the IPC and 6 of POCSO Act. Four police teams were formed to nab the culprit.

Singh said the accused will be produced in the SDJM court where the prosecution will pray to take him on remand for further investigation.

“Efforts are on to file the chargesheet of the case in court within 20 days. The prosecution will furnish all relevant documents in the court for early completion of the trial,” the SP added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Minor Girl Rape Puri Minor Rape POCSO POCSO Act
India Matters
A woman gets a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Chennai (Express Photo| P Jawahar)
No night curfew from January 28, no complete lockdown on Sunday: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
80% of Indians support tax on the wealthy in Budget: Survey
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)
Ambulances get priority over Assam CM's convoy, traffic to be paused for less than two minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp