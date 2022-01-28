Odisha has reached peak in third wave, claim health officials

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With new Covid-19 cases marking a consistent drop in the last one week, the health authorities said that Odisha might have already hit the third wave peak.

Fresh cases have posted a declining trend since January 18, when the State recorded 11,607 cases, the highest single-day count in this wave. On Thursday, the State reported 5,901 new cases with the test positivity rate also slipping below 10 per cent to 9.3 per cent (pc).

Briefing mediapersons, Director of Public Health Dr Niranjan Mishra said that since the daily count has significantly come down from a range of 11,000, it seems the State has touched the peak during the ongoing third wave of the pandemic.

“Not only the new cases, the number of active cases is also coming down considerably as the recovery rate has gone above 95 pc. The hospitalisation cases are below two per cent. As other countries are witnessing fourth and fifth waves, it is difficult to say whether or not the cases would rise again,” he clarified.

Mishra said as the transmissibility of Omicron is very high, it is difficult to exactly predict the graph. There is no room for complacency and people need to abide by the Covid safety rules. Districts have been asked to closely monitor the situation till cases come down to the baseline, he added.

Odisha, however, continues to be among the top-11 states in the country with maximum active cases. Though the Omicron sub-type BA.2 has become more prevalent in the country, the Delta variant is still present in three states, including Odisha, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

The State recorded eight deaths on the day pushing the cumulative toll to 8,550. Khurda district registered the maximum 1,430 cases, including 1,065 from Bhubaneswar, 545 in Sundargarh, 402 in Cuttack and 300 in Balasore. The infections in other districts fell below 200 mark.

Three deaths were reported from Sundargarh district and one each from Balasore, Khurda, Keonjhar, Koraput and Rayagada. The deceased included a 45-year-old woman from Rayagada district. The active cases stood at 59,170 after recovery of 11,157 patients.

CM asks people not to be complacent

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik asked the administration not to be complacent and continue to keep a close watch on the Covid-19 situation. He emphasised on completion of booster vaccination for the senior citizens and frontline workers | P2