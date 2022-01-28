On horseback, Sanagaria candidate Srikant gallops to polls

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Flanked by a group of enthusiastic supporters, this panchayat samiti member candidate moves from one lane to another canvassing for the upcoming rural polls on horseback.

Srikant Sahoo’s unique way of campaigning is one of the major attractions for villagers of the riverside Sanagaria gram panchayat in Pattamundai block. Mounted on a white horse, the 62-year-old candidate goes around the panchayat seeking votes, much to the delight of villagers, especially the first-time voters.

To watch this unusual view, a large number of people are pouring into the streets and even cheering for Srikant.

“Due to the pandemic situation, it is difficult to go near voters. Hence, I am campaigning on horseback to reach out to villagers. This way, I am able to maintain social distance from them during electioneering,” said the candidate.

In view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation, the State Election Commission (SEC) has barred physical rallies of candidates. Besides, candidates have been allowed doorstep campaigning with not more than five people.

While other contestants and candidates are using motorcycles and four-wheelers for campaigning, Srikant said he cannot afford to spend a huge amount on fuel. “The fuel prices are too high for me. One of my friends provided his horse to me for canvassing in the polls. The horse is not just cost-effective but also benefiting me in terms of popularity. My unique campaigning is also to protest against the skyrocketing fuel prices,” Srikant informed.

Ramani Ranjan Das, a voter of Sanagaria village, said Srikant has found a novel way to win the hearts of voters. People are stopping him at almost every place to take his pictures. His horse riding photos have also gone viral on social media.

“This is something which villagers had not seen before. Many young voters and children are following Srikant during his campaigns,” said Chintamani Sahoo (63), a retired teacher of the village.

In the last panchayat polls, Srikant had been elected as the samiti member from Aradapali. But this time, he is contesting from neighbouring Sanagaria as the post of panchayat samiti member of Aradapali has been reserved for SC candidates.