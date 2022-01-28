STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Parbati Giri among 75 unsung heroes

The pictorial book on India’s Unsung Heroes of Freedom Struggle was released in collaboration with Amar Chitra Katha as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Published: 28th January 2022 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2022 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Prominent women freedon fighters, Parbati Giri (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Parbati Giri, one of the most prominent women freedom fighters of the State, is among the 75 women unsung heroes of freedom struggle whose stories have been presented in a pictorial book released by Union Minister of State for Culture Meenakashi Lekhi in New Delhi on Thursday.

The pictorial book on India’s Unsung Heroes of Freedom Struggle was released in collaboration with Amar Chitra Katha as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.  Known as the Mother Teresa of Western Odisha for her work towards upliftment of people, Giri was born in Samlaipadar village near Bijepur in undivided Sambalpur district (now in Bargarh district). She established herself as the symbol of women empowerment.

Narrating the tales of valour of the unsung women heroes, Lekhi said that women were equally vocal in expressing dissent against imperial powers. However, history has hardly been written with this perspective and now as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the sacrifices of these unsung heroes will be brought to light, she said.ENS

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Parbati Giri Meenakashi Lekhi India’s Unsung Heroes of Freedom Struggle Amar Chitra Katha Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Mother Teresa of Western Odisha
India Matters
A woman gets a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Chennai (Express Photo| P Jawahar)
No night curfew from January 28, no complete lockdown on Sunday: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
80% of Indians support tax on the wealthy in Budget: Survey
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)
Ambulances get priority over Assam CM's convoy, traffic to be paused for less than two minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp