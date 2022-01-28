Parbati Giri among 75 unsung heroes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Parbati Giri, one of the most prominent women freedom fighters of the State, is among the 75 women unsung heroes of freedom struggle whose stories have been presented in a pictorial book released by Union Minister of State for Culture Meenakashi Lekhi in New Delhi on Thursday.

The pictorial book on India’s Unsung Heroes of Freedom Struggle was released in collaboration with Amar Chitra Katha as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Known as the Mother Teresa of Western Odisha for her work towards upliftment of people, Giri was born in Samlaipadar village near Bijepur in undivided Sambalpur district (now in Bargarh district). She established herself as the symbol of women empowerment.

Narrating the tales of valour of the unsung women heroes, Lekhi said that women were equally vocal in expressing dissent against imperial powers. However, history has hardly been written with this perspective and now as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the sacrifices of these unsung heroes will be brought to light, she said.ENS