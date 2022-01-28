‘Pious’ thieves from Bengal run out of luck, arrested

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Commissionerate Police on Thursday arrested a gang of thieves who used to pray and offer ‘rasagolas’ to their deities as offering so that they could get away with their crimes without getting caught.

The accused Raju Singh of Nadia district, Sankar Dey, Suranjan Biswas and Dipak Biswas of North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal had arrived at Berhampur on January 12 from Howrah.

They stayed in a hotel near Berhampur bus stand and stole from a ladies shop and a medicine store before arriving in Bhubaneswar on January 17. The four stayed at a guest house in Ashok Nagar for three days and then moved to another hotel in the city. The accused stole cash from four medicine stores at Badagada, Nayapalli, Lingaraj and Kharvel Nagar on January 20, 21, 22 and 24 respectively.

Police said the gang’s modus operandi involved visiting medicine shops as customers and walking away without paying the entire amount. When the victim chased them, the other members of the group dashed into the shop and stole the money from its cash counter.

Police said Raju, the prime accused had been working as a paint-slinger in Kolkata for the last 10 years. However, he was rendered jobless due to the coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdown in the country. He then grouped with the three others and decided to make easy money by stealing from shops.

Raju was earlier booked and arrested in four cases by West Bengal Police for committing similar offences. The police have seized `39,000 in cash, an Aadhaar card, two voter ID cards and four mobile phones from them.

“The special squad arrested the four culprits while they were planning to visit Cuttack to commit similar crimes. We suspect there are some other members of the gang and efforts are on to identify and nab them,” said Twin City Police Commissioner SK Priyadarsi.

He advised shop owners to remain alert if they observe any suspicious behaviour in a customer, to keep their cash boxes locked and install CCTV cameras in their establishments.