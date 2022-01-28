Prisons Board formed to modernise jails in State

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has constituted a Prisons Development Board to improve and modernise infrastructural facilities in jails across the State.

As per the Orissa High Court order, an institutional arrangement has been made to ensure speedy decision making, implement modern technology and managerial practices for betterment of jails in the State. A notification issued by the Home department on Thursday stated that the meeting of the board, which will be headed by the Chief Secretary as its Chairman, will be held at least once every six months.

An urgent meeting can be convened anytime and the Chairman can co-opt any other official member as and when required. The Chairman can also invite any non-official member in special cases to seek his/her inputs on matters relating to prison administration.

The functions of the board will include examining the living conditions of prisoners, to ensure their basic needs and right to dignity are not compromised, and reform and assimilate them in the social milieu by providing them proper correctional education.

The Prisons Development Board will also suggest the government to construct new prisons if the existing ones do not have proper facilities or are beyond repair. It will also review and suggest measures for developing programmes for inmates including their education, vocational training, productive work opportunities and to develop the prisons as correctional centres.

“The board will prepare a three to five-year action plan for the overall development of the prisons. It may seek the help of third parties like Bureau of Police Research and Development, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, and others,” read the notification.