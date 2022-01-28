Royal scion arrested for killing mother

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Police on Thursday arrested the scion of an erstwhile royal family of the State for allegedly killing his 75-year-old mother over a property dispute.

The accused Subhendra Narayan Bhanjadeo (57) had allegedly hacked his mother Paresh Kumari Devi, wife of the grandson of Rajendra Narayan Bhanjadeo of Kanika, on Tuesday night at their residence at Srivihar Colony in Tulasipur.

There was an argument between the mother and son over property dispute following which an enraged Subhendra first hit his mother’s head on to a palanquin and then hacked her with sharp weapons. The victim succumbed to her injuries before she could be taken to hospital,” said Bidanasi IIC PK Naik.

As per an FIR filed by the victim’s daughter Jayanti Samantray, the mother and son had been engaged in a long-standing dispute over property. There was frequent quarrel among the two over the issue. “My brother always blamed my mother for not providing him enough. On Saturday, they had quarrelled. I had shifted my mother to the upper floor of the house to reside with me because I did not want the matter to worsen. But late on Tuesday night, he entered her room and killed her,” Jayanti alleged.

Basing on the FIR, an investigation was carried out by verifying the CCTV footage which provided prima facie evidence to the crime following which, the accused was arrested. Police have also seized the weapons of offence, a chopper and a scissor. Further investigation is on, said Naik. Subhendra was booked for murder and arrested. He has been remanded in judicial custody.