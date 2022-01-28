ZP candidate still missing, BJP files plaint against homeguard

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: The whereabouts of BJP’s Zilla Parishad (ZP) candidate from Kalimela block zone-II Rina Kabasi, reportedly missing since submitting her application for withdrawal of nomination on January 23, is still unknown contrary to the claims of Malkangiri police of tracing her.

Rina is yet to return to her home at Tumbaguda, around two km from Kalimela block headquarters. A BTech civil engineer, Rina had quit her job in the Railways and filed her nomination as a ZP member candidate from Kalimela zone-II on BJP ticket.

When asked about the whereabouts of Rina, her mother Irme and sister-in-law Durga were tight-lipped. The duo claimed not to have known anything. On Wednesday, Rina’s brother Bhima had alleged that one Sudhir Kumar Swain had come to his house and given a blank cheque to his father. However, Rina’s father had denied receiving any money or cheque.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Kalimela BJP lodged a complaint with local police on Thursday against Sudhir, a homeguard. BJP’s Kalimela mandal president Ratnakar Panigrahi alleged that Sudhir forced Rina to withdraw her nomination at the Sub-Collector’s office on January 23. He also gave Rina a cheque of `10 lakh and some cash.

“We suspect that the ruling BJD is behind Rina’s disappearance. She was pressurised by Sudhir, a BJD worker, to withdraw her nomination and even lured with money as BJP’s victory in the elections is imminent,” Panigrahi claimed.

Congress leader Mala Madhi alleged that despite being a homeguard, Sudhir was involved in active politics and never attends duty in violation of the service code. Earlier, the homeguard was in BJP but now has joined BJD, he claimed.

However, Chitrakonda MLA and district BJD president Purna Chandra Baka denied the charges levelled by BJP. There is no truth in the allegations of BJP, he said.

Malkangiri SP Nitesh Wadhwani said the homeguard is absent from duty since the last one year and proceedings against him as per rules is underway.

Regarding involvement of the homeguard in Rina’s disappearance, Wadhwani said police will begin probe once they receive a formal complaint from the scrutiny officer.

Last Sunday, Wadhwani had said Rina was safe. She requested police not to disclose her location. Rina will return home on Wednesday, he had claimed.